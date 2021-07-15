CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 769 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.