CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME opened at $210.16 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

