CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 880,703 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,703 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 4.13% of BK Technologies worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BK Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BK Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 12.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04. BK Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

