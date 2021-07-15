CWV Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,465.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $10,465.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00113970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00150019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.59 or 1.00290017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00996972 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

