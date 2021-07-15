D.R. Horton (DHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $106.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

