Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the June 15th total of 743,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.5 days.

DCNSF stock remained flat at $$18.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dai-ichi Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.