Dai Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.49 billion and $384.03 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00855632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,482,519,976 coins and its circulating supply is 5,482,519,487 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.