Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.14 ($108.40).

DAI opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 52-week low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €76.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

