Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 80.9% in June

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 122,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DANOY. DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

