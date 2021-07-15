Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 80.9% in June

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 122,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
