DAOstack Price Tops $0.0768 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $380,732.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,651.28 or 0.99621930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.