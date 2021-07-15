Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,771 shares of company stock worth $15,250,533 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

