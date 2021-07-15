Dash (DASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $244.07 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $122.34 or 0.00385037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $244.07 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002979 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.48 or 0.01678968 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,231,846 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.