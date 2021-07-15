Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0357 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $3,273.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00861414 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.