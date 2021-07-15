Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,737,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Datadog by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.27. 26,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,014. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.88. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.74.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,450,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 893,834 shares of company stock valued at $79,237,523. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

