David L. Duvall Purchases 7,794 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall acquired 7,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,530.76.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.23. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

