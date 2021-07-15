David Sangster Sells 49,429 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 49,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $1,938,111.09.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.