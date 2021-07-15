Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Down 1.1%

Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 11,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.47.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.