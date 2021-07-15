DDKoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,236.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $20,236.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021602 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008148 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002900 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004268 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

