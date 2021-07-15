DecentBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $509,645.83 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $509,645.83 and $761.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.00852019 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.