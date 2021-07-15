Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $107.94 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $721,741.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $107.94 or 0.00341317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00115893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00147892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,527.14 or 0.99694151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.01005622 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,092 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

