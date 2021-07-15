Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Market Capitalization Hits $59,590.67 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $59,590.67 and $815.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00110385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00149599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,635.51 or 0.99465864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

