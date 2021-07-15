Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Cap of $28.33 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00111051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00148717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,761.56 or 1.00383606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.