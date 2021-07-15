Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $23.34 Million Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271,731 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 2.05% of Meridian Bioscience worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIVO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $774.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

