Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Reduces Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260,067 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.32% of Fate Therapeutics worth $25,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,543,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,208. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FATE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.41. 6,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.93. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

