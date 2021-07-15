DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.27 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $288,702.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00113913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00148445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,316.10 or 0.99846026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,116 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

