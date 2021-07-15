DeFiner (FIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $293,574.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $293,574.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

