DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.27

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $142,777.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,656,299 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

