DeHive Price Down 7.7% This Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $463,222.98 and approximately $500,810.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00110385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00149599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,635.51 or 0.99465864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,772 coins and its circulating supply is 753,934 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

