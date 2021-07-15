DEJAVE Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for about $398.73 or 0.01254873 BTC on exchanges. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $217.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00112883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00148547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,910.09 or 1.00426732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.17 or 0.01001330 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

