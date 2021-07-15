Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is set to post its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. On average, analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $354.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.