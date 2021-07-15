Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLVHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.74. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

