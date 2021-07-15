Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.60). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $42.37 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

