DeltaChain (DELTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00231490 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001254 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.00790042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

