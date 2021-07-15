Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.52. 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65.

