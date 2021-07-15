Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

DNLI opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.12. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,106,730. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

