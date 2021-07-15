Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.38. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 1,324,053 shares.

DML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -48.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.51.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,947. Insiders have sold 606,100 shares of company stock valued at $924,061 in the last ninety days.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

