Dennis H. Nelson Sells 25,000 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,127,500.00.

NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 48,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

