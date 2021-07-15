DePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, DePay has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $37,964.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00115893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00147892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,527.14 or 0.99694151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.01005622 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

