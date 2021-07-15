Deri Protocol (DERI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $164,007.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $2.96 million and $164,007.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00114785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00150182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.09 or 1.00205284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00979477 BTC.

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

