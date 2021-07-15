DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra Sells 1,283 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $52,705.64.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15.

DermTech stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

