Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

