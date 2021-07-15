Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

DPSGY opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

