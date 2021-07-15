Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
DPSGY opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
