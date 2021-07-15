Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.35

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €18.35 ($21.59) and last traded at €18.22 ($21.44), with a volume of 4622409 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.31 ($21.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.42. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90.

About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

