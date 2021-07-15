Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.93). Devro shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 142,785 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVO. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Devro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £363.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 4,740 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

