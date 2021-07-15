DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 2.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,203 shares of company stock worth $26,979,356. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.93. 13,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.35. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

