Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXT. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

DXT stock opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.50. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$3.32 and a 1-year high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$432.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.