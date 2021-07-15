DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $19.62 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $100,555.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.90 or 0.00866975 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,248,576 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

