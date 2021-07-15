dForce Tops One Day Volume of $1.44 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. dForce has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00050145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.82 or 0.00859991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

