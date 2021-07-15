DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Reaches $160.64 on Major Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $160.64 or 0.00504933 BTC on major exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $74,266.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00148790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,844.04 or 1.00091489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.00998459 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.