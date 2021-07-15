Diamond Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $11,053.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00006236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00092102 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,613,281 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

